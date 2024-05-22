Ex-top prosecutor for Baltimore to be sentenced for mortgage fraud and perjury convictions

GREENBELT, Md. (AP) — A former top prosecutor for the city of Baltimore is to be sentenced this week for lying about her finances to improperly access retirement funds during the COVID-19 pandemic. A sentencing hearing is scheduled Thursday for former Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby at the federal courthouse in Greenbelt, Maryland. Mosby gained a national profile for charging six Baltimore police officers in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray, a Black man whose fatal injuries in police custody touched off riots that year. Two juries separately convicted Mosby of perjury and mortgage fraud charges involving a travel-related side business in Florida. Mosby’s attorneys are urging she be spared prison time while federal prosecutors are recommending a 20-month sentence.

