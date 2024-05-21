UN maritime tribunal says countries are legally required to reduce greenhouse gas pollution
By MOLLY QUELL
Associated Press
HAMBURG, Germany (AP) — A U.N. tribunal on maritime law has found that countries are legally required to reduce greenhouse gas pollution. It was a victory for small island nations that are on the front line of climate change. The International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea found in Hamburg Tuesday that carbon emissions qualify as marine pollution and countries must take steps to mitigate and adapt to their adverse effects. It was the first ruling to come in three cases in which advisory opinions are being sought from international courts about climate change.