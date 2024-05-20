Everybody may love Raymond, but Ray Romano loves Peter Boyle

NEW YORK (AP) — Ray Romano is looking back at his hit sitcom “Everybody Loves Raymond” and saluting a fellow actor for its success. He didn’t think the show would have survived if not for an unlikely mentor: The late Peter Boyle, who played Raymond’s curmudgeonly father, Frank. Says Romano: “He made me feel accepted and comfortable.” Boyle wasn’t supposed to read for the show but he did and was “hands down the best actor.” Romano says Boyle was very different from the character he played. He was a former monk and years later had as his best man at his wedding John Lennon.

