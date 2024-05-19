What a blast to work at NASA. Space agency is sky-high again in latest survey of federal employees

WASHINGTON (AP) — Exploring the cosmos makes for happy employees, federal workers like to work from home like everyone else, and an agency that has struggled with low morale is showing improvement. Those are some of the highlights of a survey released Monday of more than a million federal workers. The survey uses information from the Office of Personnel Management’s Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey and is produced by the Partnership for Public Service and the Boston Consulting Group. It covers 532 federal agencies. Among large government agencies, NASA topped the list while the Department of Homeland Security saw the most improvement.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.