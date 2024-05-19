Ship that caused deadly Baltimore bridge collapse to be refloated and moved

BALTIMORE (AP) — The container ship that caused the deadly collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge is scheduled to be refloated and moved to a nearby marine terminal. The Dali has remained at the collapse site since it lost power and crashed into one of the bridge’s supporting columns in March. The disaster killed six construction workers and snarled traffic into Baltimore Harbor. Authorities say high tide Monday morning is expected to yield the best conditions for crews to start refloating and transit work on the ship. Up to five tugboats will escort the Dali on its 2.5-mile path to the marine terminal.

