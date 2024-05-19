PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pro-Palestinian protesters set up a new encampment at Drexel University in Philadelphia over the weekend, prompting a lockdown of school buildings, a day after authorities thwarted an attempted occupation of a school building at the neighboring University of Pennsylvania campus. Drexel said in a statement Saturday that about 75 protesters began to set up an encampment that officials were “closely monitoring.” About a dozen tents remained Sunday, blocked off by barricades and monitored by police officers. No arrests were reported. Students and others have set up tent encampments on campuses around the country to protest the Israel-Hamas war, pressing colleges to cut financial ties with Israel.

