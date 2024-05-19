Plan to boost Uber and Lyft driver pay in Minnesota advances in state Legislature

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A plan to boost pay for Uber and Lyft drivers in Minnesota has advanced in the state Legislature. The plan gained approval in the House on Sunday. It was crafted by Democrats to replace a minimum pay measure the Minneapolis City Council passed. That measure had prompted Uber and Lyft to threaten to leave the state’s biggest city. The new agreement would set a minimum pay rate at $1.28 per mile and 31 cents per minute if it’s passed. Uber spokesperson Josh Gold told the Star Tribune that the company could be able to continue operating in Minnesota under the new agreement.

