Vietnam nominates its public security minister as new president

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Vietnam has nominated its Public Security Minister To Lam as its new president, after his predecessor resigned in the ongoing anti-corruption campaign that has shaken up the country’s political establishment. The nomination will likely be approved by Vietnam’s rubber-stamp National Assembly during its next session on Monday. Former President Vo Van Thuong resigned in March after a little over a year in the position. His predecessor had also resigned in 2023 while taking “political responsibility” for corruption scandals during the pandemic.

