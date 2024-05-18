Militia clashes rock western Libyan town. At least 1 civilian was killed, officials say

CAIRO (AP) — Libyan health authorities say clashes between government-allied militias rocked the western town of Zawiya, killing at least one civilian man and wounding 22 others. They say the clashes erupted early Saturday. The cause of the fighting was not immediately clear. The warring sides are allied with the government of Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, which is based in the capital of Tripoli. The fighting was the latest bout of violence to rock western Libya. The oil-rich North African country has been wrecked by conflict since the NATO-backed uprising toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in 2011.

