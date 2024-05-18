Georgia Republicans choose Amy Kremer, organizer of pro-Trump Jan. 6 rally, for seat on the RNC
By JEFF AMY
Associated Press
COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Republicans have elected to the Republican National Committee a conservative activist who helped organize the pro-Donald Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021. A mob stormed the U.S. Capitol after the event. Delegates to the Georgia Republican Party State Convention elected Amy Kremer to one of two RNC positions Saturday, unseating incumbent Ginger Howard. Delegates kept the second RNC member, Jason Howard. Challengers had attacked his relatives’ work for Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Kremer’s win shows the continued desire of party activists for confrontation, even as many in leadership tried to preach unity and ease divisions that have left Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp estranged from the party organization.