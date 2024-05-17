What to do when facing extended summer power outages

Texas officials say power outages could last weeks in parts of Houston after thunderstorms with hurricane-force winds tore through the city and killed at least four people. The outages come as residents face 90-degree temperatures. To avoid overheating without fans or air conditioning, it’s key to stay hydrated, avoid the sun and refrain from exertion. Experts say people can wet their clothes with water, or spray themselves, to cool off. To preserve phone batteries, people can use solar-powered chargers or charge their phones in their car. But experts urge people to run their car outside, to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning in an enclosed space such as a garage.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.