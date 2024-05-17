Vindicated by Supreme Court, CFPB director says bureau will add staff, consider new rules on banks

NEW YORK (AP) — Since its creation roughly 14 years ago, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has faced lawsuits, political and legal challenges to the idea of whether the Federal Government’s aggressive consumer financial watchdog agency should be allowed exist at all. Now cleared of any legal ambiguity, CFPB Director Rohit Chopra told reporters Friday that the bureau plans to increase the size of its enforcement bureau, hiring additional investigators, and has already filed legal motions on roughly a dozen cases pending against companies accused of wrongdoing that have been held up due to the pending Supreme Court case.

