Upside-down flag at Justice Alito’s home another blow for Supreme Court under fire

WASHINGTON (AP) — When an upside-down U.S. flag flew over the home of Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito in January 2021, it was largely seen in connection with the false claim by then-President Donald Trump’s supporters that the 2020 election had been marred by fraud. The revelation this week about the flag flying at Alito’s home was the latest blow to a Supreme Court that was already under fire as it considers unprecedented cases against Trump and some of those charged with rioting at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Alito has said the flag was briefly flown by his wife amid a dispute with neighbors and he had no part in it.

By LINDSAY WHITEHURST and GARY FIELDS Associated Press

