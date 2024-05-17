Potential signature fraud in Michigan threatens to disrupt congressional races

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic groups are asking Michigan officials to investigate the nominating petitions of the GOP candidates in the U.S. Senate race. The groups allege that signatures on the nominating petitions show signs of fraud. Just two years ago, five Republicans running for governor were kept off the ballot after fraudulent signatures were found on their nominating petitions. Meanwhile, Democratic U.S. House candidate Adam Hollier is expected to be kept off the ballot due to similar signature fraud. Hollier was set to challenge U.S. Rep. Shri Thanedar in the Democratic primary and had received a number of high-profile Democratic endorsements.

