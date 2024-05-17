Noncitizen voting, already illegal in federal elections, becomes a centerpiece of 2024 GOP messaging

NEW YORK (AP) — In recent months, the specter of noncitizens voting in the U.S. has erupted into a leading rallying cry for Republicans. They say new legislation is necessary to protect the sanctity of the vote as the country faces unprecedented illegal immigration at its southern border. Noncitizen voting already is illegal in federal elections, and there is no indication it’s happening anywhere in significant numbers. States have mechanisms to check whether voters on their rolls are citizens. Still, Republicans at the federal and state level are introducing legislation and fall ballot measures to ensure it remains at the forefront of voters’ minds in November.

