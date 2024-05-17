Montana’s attorney general said he recruited token primary opponent to increase campaign fundraising
By AMY BETH HANSON
Associated Press
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s attorney general told supporters he skirted the state’s campaign finance laws by inviting another Republican to run against him as a token candidate in next month’s primary so he could raise more money for the general election. The Daily Montanan obtained the recording and reported Austin Knudsen made the statement during a May 11 fundraiser in Dillon. Knudsen declined through a spokesperson to comment on the recording. The Montana Democratic Party filed campaign finance complaints against Knudsen and his opponent, Logan Olson, alleging they worked together to allow Knudsen to raise more money. Olson’s filing fee was paid by a Republican consulting firm and he has not raised any campaign money.