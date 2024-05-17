Missouri candidate with ties to the KKK can stay on the Republican ballot, judge rules

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri judge has ruled that a longshot gubernatorial candidate with ties to the Ku Klux Klan can stay on the Republican ticket. Cole County Circuit Court Judge Cotton Walker on Friday ruled against a request by the Missouri GOP to kick Darrell McClanahan off the ballot. While McClanahan disputes being a member of the Ku Klux Klan, he says he was given an honorary one-year membership. He calls himself “pro-white.” The Missouri GOP accepted party dues from McClanahan when he signed up as a candidate to replace Gov. Mike Parson in February. But now GOP party leaders say they don’t want to associate with him because of his views.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.