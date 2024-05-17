Golfer’s prompt release from jail rankles some who recall city’s police turmoil

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arrest and prompt release from a Kentucky jail is rankling some who question whether he was given preferential treatment because of his fame. They recall what they consider malfeasance by the Louisville police department, which a national report last year found has used excessive force and invalid search warrants. And they wonder why Scheffler was released so quickly. Scheffler was arrested outside the Valhalla Golf Club on Friday morning after allegedly injuring a police officer who was directing traffic. Scheffler was charged with felony assault but released without posting bond. Soon he was teeing off at the PGA Championship before a cheering crowd.

