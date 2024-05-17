EU bans 4 more Russian media outlets from broadcasting in the bloc, citing disinformation

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has banned four more Russian media outlets from broadcasting in the 27-nation bloc for what it calls the spread of propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine and disinformation as the EU heads into elections in three weeks. The latest batch of broadcasters consists of Voice of Europe, RIA Novosti, Izvestia and Rossiyskaya Gazeta. The EU claims they are all under control of the Kremlin. It said in a statement that the four are in particular targeting “European political parties, especially during election periods.” Belgium already last month opened an investigation into suspected Russian interference in June’s Europe-wide elections.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.