AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Idaho’s state primary and Democratic presidential caucus

WASHINGTON (AP) — Idaho voters are heading to the polls to decide primaries for the U.S. House and the state legislature. Among the more notable races on Tuesday is the Republican primary for the 2nd Congressional District, where congressman Mike Simpson seeks a 14th term. One contest that won’t be on the ballot is the race for the White House. That’s because state officials canceled the presidential primary last year. Instead, Democrats will hold a presidential caucus on May 23, when President Joe Biden will be the only major candidate on the ballot. Republicans held their presidential caucuses in March.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.