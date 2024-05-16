Skip to Content
ap-national-news

Taiwan is selling more to the US than China in major shift away from Beijing

By
New
Published 9:02 pm

By DIDI TANG
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Taiwan is reducing its reliance on the Chinese mainland as it seeks to insulate itself from pressure from Beijing and forge closer economic and trade ties with the United States. In a stark illustration of the shift, the U.S. displaced mainland China as the top destination for Taiwan’s exports in the first quarter of the year for the first time since the start of 2016. That’s when comparable data became available. The world’s biggest maker of computer chips, TSMC, is among the companies shifting manufacturing to the U.S., Japan and other countries as a part of that trend. Meanwhile, the island’s investments in the Chinese mainland fell to the lowest level in more than 20 years last year.

Article Topic Follows: ap-national-news

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content