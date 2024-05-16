Spanish police say they’ve broken up Sinaloa cartel network, and seized 1.8 tons of meth

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police say they have dismantled a major methamphetamine distribution network of the Mexican Sinaloa cartel after making a bust of 1.8 tons of the illegal drug. Spain’s National Police called it the largest confiscation of methamphetamines ever made in the country and the second largest in Europe. Police said they arrested a Mexican national whom police identified as the group’s leader, as well as three Spanish people and one Romanian, and raided six properties in the eastern region of Valencia. Police said the group used houses in isolated areas in the Valencia region to store the smuggled shipments of methamphetamines before using vehicles with false bottoms to send them on to other European countries.

