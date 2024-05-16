Sexual assaults are down in the US military. Here’s what to know about the numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon officials are cautiously optimistic that an overall decline in reported sexual assaults among active-duty service members and the military academies suggests that leaders are finally getting a handle on what has been a persistent problem. But they say there is more work to be done, particularly within the Army, Navy and Air Force academies, where officials say hazing and other toxic behavior had become the norm. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin calls the latest report encouraging but adds that “we must double down on our efforts to end sexual assault and sexual harassment.”

By LOLITA C. BALDOR Associated Press

