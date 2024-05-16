Oregon man convicted of sexually abusing 2 teen girls he met online gets 12 1/2 years in prison
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Prosecutors say an Oregon man who met two 15-year-old girls on Snapchat, sexually abused them while traveling through three states and finally abandoned them at a park has been sentenced to over a decade in prison. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon said Thursday in a news release that Albert Wayne Johnson was sentenced Wednesday to 12 1/2 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release. The 42-year-old Johnson lived in La Grande, Oregon. He pleaded guilty in January to transporting a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. Prosecutors say the abuse took place in Washington and Oregon.