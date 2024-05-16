North Korea fires ballistic missile toward sea, South Korea’s military says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s military said that North Korea has fired a ballistic missile off the North’s east coast. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff says the launch was made on Friday but gave no further details like how far the weapon flew. North Korea in recent months has maintained an accelerated pace in weapons testing as it continues to expand its military capabilities while diplomacy with the United States and South Korea remained stalled. Last week, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un supervised another test firing of a new multiple rocket launch system.

