Mosque attack in northern Nigeria leaves 8 people dead. Police say the motive was a family dispute

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Police in Nigeria say at least eight worshippers were killed and 16 others injured in northern Nigeria’s Kano state after a man with a locally made explosive attacked the mosque where they were praying early Wednesday morning. A police spokesman said the suspect, a 38-year-old local resident, confessed that he attacked the mosque in Kano’s remote Gadan village “purely in hostility following prolonged (a) family disagreement.” Police told local media on Thursday that eight of those attacked died later at the hospital where they were being treated. The incident caused panic in Kano, northern Nigeria’s largest state, where periodic religion-related unrest has occurred over the years, sometimes resulting in violence.

