Indonesia raises alert for Mount Ibu volcano to highest level following a series of eruptions

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian authorities have raised the alert level for Mount Ibu, a volcano in North Maluku province, to the highest level following a series of eruptions since last week. The volcano has been spewing thick grey ash and dark clouds up to 5,000 meters (16,400 feet) into the air every day since last Friday. Officials advised residents and tourists to not conduct any activities within 7 kilometers (4.4 miles) of the crater and to be aware of the potential for an eruption involving the release of lava from its summit. Thousands of people live within that radius. Local authorities have prepared evacuation tents, but no formal evacuation order has been reported yet.

