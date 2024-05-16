FIFA to seek legal advice on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer

BANGKOK (AP) — FIFA will seek independent legal advice before holding an extraordinary council meeting by July 25 to make a decision on a Palestinian proposal to suspend Israel from international soccer because of the conflict with Hamas. FIFA president Gianni Infantino outlined the plan at the FIFA congress on Friday after representatives of the Palestinian and Israel football federations had a chance to speak in front of the 211 member associations. Infantino says “FIFA will mandate as of now, independent legal expertise to analyze the three requests” from the Palestinian FA “and ensure the statutes of FIFA are applied in the right way.”

