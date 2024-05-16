Skip to Content
Ethiopia protests US ambassador’s speech after he calls for release of political prisoners

By EVELYNE MUSAMBI
Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia lodged a complaint over statements by the U.S. ambassador after he said the release of political prisoners could help the country engage in a productive dialogue and that detaining critics won’t resolve the country’s issues. The Foreign Affairs Ministry said in a statement that Ambassador Ervin Massinga’s speech on policy and human rights contained “allegations” and “unsolicited advice,” and that it would work with the Embassy to correct the “errors and inconsistencies” in his statement. Massinga had said in his speech that detaining critics would not resolve Ethiopia’s outstanding issues and that “the political dialogue the Ethiopians need could be helped by releasing key political figures.”

