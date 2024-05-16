Atlanta officer charged with killing his Lyft driver

UNION CITY, Ga. (AP) — An Atlanta police officer who authorities say shot and killed a Lyft driver who was driving him home was arrested and charged with murder. Fulton County Jail records show 34-year-old Koby Minor was being held without bond after his arrest early Wednesday in Union City. Court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on the charges. The Fulton County medical examiner’s office identified the slain man as 35-year-old Reginald Folks, of Atlanta. Minor had worked for the Atlanta Police Department since 2018 but had been on unpaid administrative leave since an earlier arrest. He resigned Wednesday.

