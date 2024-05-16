Arkansas Supreme Court upholds 2021 voting restrictions that state judge found unconstitutional
By ANDREW DeMILLO
Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The Arkansas Supreme Court has upheld four voting restrictions passed by Republican lawmakers in 2021 that were struck down by a state judge as unconstitutional. Justices on Thursday unanimously reversed and remanded the decision against the four laws. The court had earlier stayed the judge’s decision in the case, so the laws were still in effect before Thursday’s ruling. The measure upheld included one removing an option for someone who doesn’t show photo ID at a polling site to sign an affidavit affirming their identity.