Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim attacking a US destroyer and a commercial vessel in the Red Sea
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed targeting a U.S. Navy destroyer and a commercial ship in the Red Sea, but there was no immediate confirmation that any attacks took place. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said Wednesday that the rebels targeted the USS Mason with missiles and launched an attack on a ship he identified as the Destiny. Multiple vessels have that name in shipping registries. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has been in the Red Sea and the wider region as part of a U.S.-led coalition trying to prevent Houthi attacks on shipping.