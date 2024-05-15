Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim attacking a US destroyer and a commercial vessel in the Red Sea

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels have claimed targeting a U.S. Navy destroyer and a commercial ship in the Red Sea, but there was no immediate confirmation that any attacks took place. Houthi military spokesman Brig. Gen. Yahya Saree said Wednesday that the rebels targeted the USS Mason with missiles and launched an attack on a ship he identified as the Destiny. Multiple vessels have that name in shipping registries. The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Mason, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, has been in the Red Sea and the wider region as part of a U.S.-led coalition trying to prevent Houthi attacks on shipping.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.