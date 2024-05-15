UN agency authorizes second vaccine against dengue amid outbreaks in the Americas

GENEVA (AP) — The World Health Organization has authorized a second dengue vaccine, a move that could provide protection for millions worldwide against the mosquito-borne disease that has already sparked numerous outbreaks across the Americas this year. The U.N. health agency said it had approved the dengue vaccine made by the Japanese pharmaceutical Takeda, recommending its use in children aged six to 16. Last week, WHO reported there were 6.7 million suspected cases of dengue in the Americas, an increase of 206% compared with the same period in 2023. There is no specific treatment for dengue; severe cases can cause internal bleeding, organ damage and death.

