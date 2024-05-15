The Academy of Country Music Awards are here; Luke Combs leads the nominations

The 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards will take place Thursday at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, just north of Dallas. Hosted by Reba McEntire for a record 17th time, the 59th ACM Awards promise a star-studded event with memorable performances from artists including Kane Brown, Jelly Roll, Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Post Malone, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. Jason Aldean will pay tribute to the late Toby Keith. The 2024 ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video and the Amazon Music channel on Twitch Live at 8 p.m. Eastern.

