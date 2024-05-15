Staff member dies after assault by juvenile at Iowa youth facility

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) — Officials say a woman who worked at an Iowa center that provides services for troubled youths has died days after she was assaulted by a juvenile there. The Des Moines Register reported that 50-year-old Kathleen Galloway-Menke was assaulted May 8 by a 15-year-old resident at Ellipsis Iowa in the town of Johnston. She died Tuesday at a hospital. A police report says someone at Ellipsis reported that a resident with a violent past had left campus. The report says the assault happened outside the facility. Four police officers also suffered minor injuries. The juvenile remains in custody. Police say “amended criminal charges are pending.”

