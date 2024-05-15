Retail sales were unchanged in April from March as inflation and interest rates curb spending

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales in April were unchanged from March as inflation continued to sting and elevated interest rates made taking on debt more burdensome. The number, which came in below economists’ expectations, followed a revised 0.6% pace in March, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. Retail sales rose 0.9% in February. That comes after sales fell 1.1% in January, dragged down in part by inclement weather.Excluding gas prices and auto sales, retail sales fell 0.1% in April. Online sales were down 1.2%, while business at electronics stores was up 1.5%. Sales at home furnishings stores slipped 0.5%.

