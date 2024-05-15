Report: Welding at water slide caused huge fire in Sweden that killed one person

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A welding operation sparked a huge fire in February at a water park that was under construction at one of Sweden’s biggest amusement centers, causing the death of one person. A local daily quoting a police report, said Wednesday that when carrying out welding on the water slide “a fire started which then spread to the rest of the building,” causing “great destruction.” The blaze destroyed a large part of the Oceana water park that was scheduled to open this summer in Goteborg, Sweden’s second-largest city. Officers were only able to enter the site days later and found a dead person there.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.