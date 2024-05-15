Paris garbage collectors lift strike threat ahead of Olympic Games

PARIS (AP) — Paris garbage collectors have lifted the strike notice that threatened to leave the French capital facing piles of rubbish during the Olympic Games. Paris City Hall said in a statement on Wednesday it had sealed a deal with the workers and that the strike notice covering several days in May and a period from July to Sept. 8 had been lifted. The Paris Olympic Games will take place July 26-Aug. 11 followed by the Aug. 28-Sept. 8 Paralympics. Last year, thousands of tons of rubbish remained on the Paris streets during a long strike by garbage collectors protesting a reform of the French pension system.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.