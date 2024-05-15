New Kansas abortion clinic will open to help meet demand from restrictive neighboring states
By HANNAH FINGERHUT and GEOFF MULVIHILL
Associated Press
A new abortion clinic is going to open in southeast Kansas this fall, bolstering the state’s role as a regional hub for reproductive health services since the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Neighboring states like Missouri, Arkansas and Oklahoma limit access to abortion. Comprehensive Health of Planned Parenthood Great Plains’ Tuesday announcement says Pittsburg, Kansas, will be home to a new health center providing abortion procedures and pills, among other services. The number of out-of-state residents seeking abortions in Kansas is higher now than it was before Roe was reversed. Kansas voters rejected a constitutional amendment that could have led to an abortion ban.