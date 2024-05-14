Woman pleads guilty to plotting with a neo-Nazi group leader to attack Baltimore’s power grid

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland woman has pleaded guilty to conspiring with a neo-Nazi leader from Florida to plan an attack on the power grid in the Baltimore area. U.S. District Judge James Bredar is scheduled to sentence 36-year-old Sarah Beth Clendaniel in September. Prosecutors say Clendaniel and her alleged co-conspirator, Brandon Russell, believed that sniper attacks on five electrical substations in greater Baltimore could lead to society’s collapse. Russell co-founded a neo-Nazi group called Atomwaffen Division. He served five years in prison after pleading guilty to explosives charges that stemmed from a deadly shooting at his apartment in Tampa, Florida.

