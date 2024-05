LONDON (AP) — King Charles III unveiled his first completed portrait since the coronation, a vivid image in reds depicting the monarch in the uniform of the Welsh Guards. The unveiling of the portrait by Jonathan Yeo took place at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday. The king is shown with his hands clasped atop the hilt of his sword and a butterfly flitting above his right shoulder.

