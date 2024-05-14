FIFA meets with women’s soccer decisions, anti-racism pledge and retreat from key reforms on agenda
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
FIFA’s gravest crisis erupted with police raids at its annual meeting in 2015. Nine years later soccer’s 211 member federations gather this week with some of the resulting anti-corruption reforms now in retreat. Three days of meetings start Wednesday in Bangkok. International soccer’s governance standards are set to distract from significant decisions in women’s soccer including picking a 2027 World Cup host and launching a Women’s Club World Cup. FIFA also will push its member federations to do more in tackling racism in stadiums.