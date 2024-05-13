Michael Cohen to face bruising cross-examination by Trump’s lawyers

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s fixer-turned-foe awaits a bruising round of questioning from the former president’s lawyers after testimony that linked the celebrity client to all aspects of a hush money scheme that prosecutors say was aimed at stifling stories that threatened his 2016 campaign. Michael Cohen returns to the stand Tuesday as the prosecution’s star witness, where a day earlier he delivered matter-of-fact testimony that went to the heart of the former president’s trial. He said, for instance, that Trump had promised to reimburse the money he fronted for the payments and was constantly updated about behind-the-scenes efforts to bury stories feared to be harmful to the campaign.

By MICHAEL R. SISAK, ERIC TUCKER, MICHELLE L. PRICE and COLLEEN LONG Associated Press

