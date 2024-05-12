Casa del Herrero hosts Mother’s Day Garden Party

MONTECITO, Calif. - It was a packed house at a historic home and museum for this weekend's Mother's Day celebration.

Casa del Herrero presented its first ever Mother's Day Garden Party for the community.

Families got to enjoy a lavish brunch in the garden along with live music throughout the day.

Guests also enjoyed conversation about the casa and its rich history.

Several first-time mothers were excited to celebrate this holiday weekend at the historic property.

"It's awesome it's my first Mother's Day so I'm really excited to be here … it's a beautiful event location … I've never been here before so I"m really excited to be here with my baby girl Noah," said guest Brittany Jones.

Guests also enjoyed tours of the house and workshop throughout the event as well as photos in the gardens.