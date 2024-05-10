China’s Xi leaves Hungary as he concludes a 5-day visit to Europe

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has left Hungary, concluding a tour of three European nations meant to reinforce China’s growing influence on the continent. Xi’s plane took off from Budapest airport on Friday evening. Earlier, Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán said on the social platform X that Xi had concluded his three-day state visit to Hungary, the last stop on his European visit. Orbán hailed the development of the two nations’ “strategic partnership.” During the visit, Hungary and China signed a number of new agreements on deepening their economic and cultural cooperation. Xi also visited France and Serbia.

