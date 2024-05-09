UN to vote on resolution that would grant Palestine new rights and revive its UN membership bid

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. General Assembly is expected to vote Friday on a resolution that would grant Palestine new “rights and privileges” and call on the Security Council to favorably reconsider its request to become the 194th member of the United Nations. The United States vetoed a widely backed council resolution on April 18 that would have paved the way for full United Nations membership for Palestine, and U.S. deputy ambassador Robert Wood made clear Thursday the Biden administration is opposed to the assembly resolution. But unlike the Security Council, there are no vetoes in the 193-member General Assembly and the resolution is expected to be approved by a large majority.

