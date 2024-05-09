PR executive at Chinese tech firm Baidu apologizes for comments seen as glorifying overwork

HONG KONG (AP) — A top public relations executive from Chinese technology firm Baidu has apologized after she made comments that were seen as glorifying a culture of overwork. Baidu’s head of communications Qu Jing implied in the videos that she was not concerned about her employees as she was “not their mom” and said she only cared about results. Many on social media platforms like Weibo criticizing Qu for her lack of empathy. Qu posted an apology Thursday on her private WeChat account, where she “sincerely apologized to all netizens.” Qu said her short videos did not represent Baidu’s stance. Baidu operates China’s dominant search engine as well as Ernie Bot, an artificial intelligence service.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.