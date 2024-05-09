Militants bomb a girls school in northwestern Pakistan, once a Taliban stronghold. No one was harmed
By ISHTIAQ MAHSUD
Associated Press
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan (AP) — Police say suspected militants bombed a girls school in a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the country’s volatile northwest, badly damaging the structure. No one was harmed in the overnight attack. The local police chief said the attack happened late on Wednesday night and that it targeted the only school for girls in Shawa, a town in the province bordering Afghanistan. He says the attackers used an explosive device to attack the school, which has about 150 students. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack. UNICEF condemned the bombing as a “heinous crime detrimental to national progress.”