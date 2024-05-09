Putin reappoints his prime minister, a technocrat who has kept a low political profile

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as the country’s prime minister. The reappointment Friday was widely anticipated for a technocrat who has maintained a low political profile. Mishustin and other technocrats in the Cabinet have been credited with maintaining a relatively stable economic performance despite bruising Western sanctions for Russia’s role in Ukraine. Most other Cabinet members are expected to keep their jobs. The fate of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu appeared uncertain, however. In line with Russian law, Mishustin submitted his Cabinet’s resignation on Tuesday when Putin began his fifth presidential term at a glittering Kremlin inauguration. Mishustin held the job for the past four years.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.