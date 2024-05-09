Passengers and crew safely evacuated after Boeing 737 plane’s tire burst during landing in Turkey

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials in Turkey say 190 passengers and crew have been safely evacuated from a plane after a tire burst during landing at an airport near the southern town of Alanya. No one was hurt. The Boeing 737 belonging to the Turkey-based Corendon Airlines landed on its nose at Gazipasa airport, HaberTurk and other media reported. It was the second incident at a Turkish airport in as many days. On Wednesday a Boeing 767 cargo aircraft belonging to FedEx made an emergency landing at Istanbul Airport after its front landing gear failed.

